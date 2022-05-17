Blast in Karachi Leaves 1 Dead, 10 Injured

At least one person was killed while several others sustained injuries as an explosion rocked the Bombay Bazar in Karachi’s Kharadar area on Monday evening, reported ANI.

According to the reports, police and rescue officials have reached the spot to tend to the injured and take account of the cause of the blast.

According to Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, at least six persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital in an injured condition. However, he said that the numbers might increase. Hospital officials confirmed that they had received a body of a woman while 10 others had been brought in an injured condition, as per the report of ANI.

The report further claimed that the area in which the blast occurred is a densely populated area and a heavily frequented business hub of the city.

Earlier on May 12, a bomb explosion in the Saddar area had left one person dead and 13 others wounded. The police had said that a vehicle of the Pakistan Coast Guards was a possible target. Saddar is Karachi's busiest commercial area.

Meanwhile, Pakistani police have arrested a would-be suicide bomber who reportedly had planned to blow herself up near a convoy of Chinese nationals along the China Pakistan Economic-Corridor (CPEC). Monday`s arrest came two weeks after a woman suicide bomber blew herself up on a university campus in the southern port city of Karachi and killed three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver.

Police arrested her in southwestern Balochistan province that borders Afghanistan and Iran, Reuters reported.