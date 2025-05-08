Blasts Rock Lahore Near Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Residence

Multiple explosions shook Lahore late Thursday, with one of the blast sites reported dangerously close to the official residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The blasts also occurred near Walton Airport and the city’s military cantonment area, raising alarm within Pakistan’s top security circles.

Advertisment

The high-security zone, which also lies near the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, was rattled just hours after India carried out targeted strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

As tensions soar along the border, Pakistani authorities have sealed off affected areas, with security forces on high alert. No official statement on casualties has been released yet.