BNP Leader Rizvi Slams Mamata for ‘Harbouring Hindu Nationalist Ideology’

By Masum Billah, Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party- BNP's Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of harbouring deep-seated Hindu nationalist views, despite her public stance on secularism.

"Although Mamata publicly advocates for secularism she secretly holds extremist Hindu nationalist beliefs. She has allied herself with the communal BJP government. This alignment undermines her professed secular values," Rizvi told a pre-procession rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the capital today (4 December).

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Front arranged the procession in protest against the recent attack on the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, India.

The procession, which started from the Press Club, paraded streets up to Nayapaltan.

Accusing it pursuing a politics of hatred and divisiveness, Rizvi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come to power by exploiting hardline Hindu nationalism and managed to maintain its position by promoting violence.

Rizvi also criticised India's media for spreading anti-Bangladesh propaganda, alleging that Indian outlets, fuelled by Prime Minister Modi's regime, continue to manufacture false narratives in order to destabilise Bangladesh.