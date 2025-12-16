Bondi Beach Attack: How Is Sajid Akram Being Investigated?

One of the two men accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday was originally from Hyderabad and continued to hold an Indian passport despite having lived in Australia for nearly three decades, authorities said.

The attack, which killed 15 people, has been described by Australian investigators as a terrorist act inspired by the so-called Islamic State (IS).

The deceased suspect has been identified as Sajid Akram (50), who was shot dead by police at the scene. His son, Naveed Akram (24), allegedly acted alongside him and survived the attack. He is currently undergoing treatment in hospital under police guard.

Background of Sajid Akram

According to the Telangana Director General of Police, Sajid Akram was a native of Hyderabad and migrated to Australia in November 1998, initially on a student visa. He had completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Hyderabad before leaving India in search of employment.

Akram lived in Australia for approximately 27 years and maintained limited contact with his family in Hyderabad. Senior Telangana police officials stressed that there is no indication of any operational or ideological link between his alleged radicalisation and India.

Akram last visited Hyderabad in 2022. While he continued to hold an Indian passport, his children, a son and a daughter, were born in Australia and are Australian citizens.

Police said Akram’s ties with his extended family in Hyderabad had broken down years ago due to family disputes. Relatives are understood to have severed contact long before the attack, and he reportedly did not attend his father’s funeral in 2017.

After settling in Australia, Akram married Venera Grosso, described by police as being of European origin. The couple raised their two children in Australia.

Details of the Attack

The shooting took place on Sunday during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, one of Australia’s most prominent public spaces. Gunfire erupted among families and community members attending the event, leaving 15 people dead.

On Tuesday, Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said the incident was a terrorist attack inspired by IS ideology.

“The suspected attackers appeared to have coordinated their actions and showed complete disregard for the age or vulnerability of their victims,” Barrett said. “Their actions suggest a focus solely on achieving a high death toll.”

Police confirmed the suspects were a father and son. Sajid Akram was killed at the scene, while Naveed Akram sustained injuries.

Investigators seized a vehicle registered in the younger suspect’s name and said they recovered improvised explosive devices and two homemade flags linked to the Islamic State from inside the car.

Philippines Trip Under Scrutiny

Australian authorities are also probing a recent trip to the Philippines taken by the two suspects shortly before the attack.

The Philippine Bureau of Immigration confirmed that Sajid Akram and his son entered the country on November 1 and departed on November 28. Sajid Akram travelled on an Indian passport, while Naveed Akram used an Australian passport.

The pair declared Davao City as their destination and booked return flights to Sydney. Davao is located on the island of Mindanao, a region where Islamist groups such as Abu Sayyaf have previously operated and, in the past, pledged allegiance to IS.

However, the Philippine military said it could not immediately verify reports that the two men underwent any form of military-style training during their stay. Security officials added that militant groups in the region have been significantly weakened by years of military operations and that there is no recent evidence of foreign militants operating there.

Australian officials said the purpose of the Philippines trip and the suspects’ movements during that period remain under investigation as authorities continue to piece together the planning and motivations behind the attack.

