Brazil: At least 94 Killed in Heavy Rainfall, Landslides at Rio de Janeiro

At least 94 killed in the Brazilian town of Petropolis north of Rio de Janeiro due to heavy rainfall and subsequent landslides.

According to Sputnik News Agency, 80 fatalities have been reported. While 54 houses were destroyed as a result of the disaster.

Citing G1 broadcaster, the Russian News Agency said that the civil defence service rescued 24 people, while 35 more remain missing.

Heavy rainfall hit Brazil on Tuesday, triggering landslides and flooding. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tasked his ministers to assist the victims of floods in Petropolis, as per Sputnik.

Reports stated that around 300 people were being housed in shelters, mostly in schools, officials said. Charities called for donations of mattresses, food, water, clothing and face masks for victims.

Many shops were completely inundated by the rising water, which gushed down the streets of the historic city center, leaving jumbled piles of overturned cars in its wake.

Officials said more than 180 firefighters and other rescue workers were responding to the emergency, aided by 400 soldiers sent in as reinforcements.

City hall declared a "state of disaster" in the city of 300,000 people, which sits 68 kilometers (42 miles) north of Rio.

The city council declared three days of mourning for victims.