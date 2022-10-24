BREAKING: Conservative Party Leader Rishi Sunak Becomes PM Of UK

Amid political turmoil in the United Kingdom following the resignation of Lizz Truss, Rishi Sunak has become the next Prime Minister.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss had resigned on Thursday, after being in power for less than two months, stating that she recognised she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected.

After Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race, the path was cleared for Sunak to takeover as the next Prime Minister of UK.

In doing so, Sunak also created history by becoming the first person of Indian descent to the position.

It may be noted that Rishi Sunak was in the race to become the next Prime Minister following the resignation of former PM Boris Johnson. However, he was pipped to the position by Truss who took office in September.

After a tumultuous reign that lasted under two months, Truss chose to leave her position making the seat available again.