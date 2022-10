As many as 34 people were killed in a mass shooting on Thursday in Thailand.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred at a children’s day-care centre in a northeastern province of the country and 22 children along with adults were victims to it.

The gunman was an ex–police officer and he later shot and killed himself.

Earlier, a manhunt was launched and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha alerted all agencies to apprehend the accused and take action against him.