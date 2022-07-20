Breaking: Ranil Wickremesinghe Elected Next President Of Sri Lanka

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday elected as the President of the country.

This comes after President Goatabaya Rajapaksa resigned and left the country after massive protests in the wake of dire economic conditions in Lanka prompting political instablity.

Voting was underway in Sri Lanka to elect a new president following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was among the top three candidates for the presidential election in which 225 members of the House were eligible to vote and participate in the secret ballot.

The other two candidates were SLPP parliamentarian Dullas Alahaperuma and National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Main opposition leader of Lanka Sajith Premadasa had withdrawn his candidature yesterday saying that he was supporting rival candidate Dullas Alahapperuma for the top post.