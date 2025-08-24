Bridge Collapse in China's Qinghai Kills 12, Four Workers Missing

At least 12 workers were killed and four others remain missing after a railway bridge under construction collapsed over a major river in China. The accident took place in the Qinghai region on the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway early Friday morning, where 16 workers were on site.

Aerial views of the site show a large portion of the bridge’s curved steel arch missing, with a bent section of the deck hanging precariously above the Yellow River.

Rescue operations are ongoing, employing boats, helicopters, and robotic equipment to search for the missing workers. Over 90 rescue vehicles and more than 800 personnel have been deployed, and six local hospitals are on standby to treat victims.

The bridge, which spans 1.6 kilometers and stands 55 meters above the river, is notable as the world’s longest double-track continuous steel truss arch railway bridge and the first of its kind in China to cross the Yellow River.

