Cambodian Journalist Shot Dead, PEC Calls for Fair Investigation

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media safety and rights organization, has called for justice following the tragic death of Cambodian journalist, who was shot by a homemade firearm in a forest reserve in Siem Reap on December 4, 2024.

Advertisment

The deceased identified as Chhoeung Chheung (63), worked for the online media outlet Kampuchea Aphivath (Cambodia Development News) and was an outspoken activist against deforestation in Cambodia. His killing, which appears to be linked to his environmental advocacy, has sparked widespread condemnation from international press freedom groups.

Chhoeung succumbed to his injuries on December 7, prompting protests from media organizations around the world. "We demand justice for Chhoeung Chheung, who becomes the 161st media worker to be killed across 21 countries this year. While Cambodian authorities may attempt to present this as a personal vendetta, only a fair and thorough investigation can establish the true cause of his death," said Blaise Lempen, President of PEC.

Lempen further urged the Cambodian government, led by Prime Minister Hun Manet, to provide compensation to Chhoeung’s grieving family.

PEC's representative for South Asia, Nava Thakuria, confirmed that Chhoeung was the first journalist to be killed in Cambodia in 2024. Local authorities have already arrested a suspect who has confessed to the shooting, though further investigation is underway to determine the precise motives behind the attack. Given Chhoeung’s active role in opposing illegal timber logging, it is believed that his advocacy may have made him a target for those involved in the illicit trade.

This incident is part of a larger pattern of violence against journalists in South and Southeast Asia. According to PEC, Pakistan recorded the highest number of journalist fatalities this year, with 11 deaths, followed by Bangladesh (7), India (4), Myanmar (3), Indonesia (1), and the Philippines (1).