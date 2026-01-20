Canada, Greenland Part of New Map Shared by Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared images depicting an expanded American map that includes Greenland and Canada, fuelling fresh controversy over his long-standing push to assert US control over the Arctic island. The images were posted on Trump’s Truth Social account.

One of the posts showed the altered map displayed in front of several NATO leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. Another image showed Trump hoisting the US flag in Greenland alongside Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The depiction of Greenland as part of the US is the latest in Trump’s repeated attempts to claim ownership of the autonomous Danish territory, which he has described as vital for American security due to its strategic location in the Arctic. Trump has also repeatedly floated the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state of the United States, a suggestion he first made in 2024 and has reiterated on multiple platforms since.

Greenland push linked to Nobel Peace Prize snub

Trump has linked his renewed push for Greenland to what he has described as unfair treatment by the Nobel Peace Prize committee. According to a response letter sent by Trump to the European committee and seen by Reuters, he told Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that he no longer felt an “obligation to think purely of peace” after being denied the Nobel Peace Prize.

In the letter, Trump claimed he had ended more than eight wars but was still overlooked by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. While he ruled out the use of force to seize Greenland, Trump warned that European nations could face tariffs for opposing his proposal.

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who later presented her medal to Trump during a meeting at the White House.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, along with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, publicly opposed Trump’s move and criticised the tariffs imposed following Greenland’s refusal to accept US control.

Protests have also erupted in Denmark and Greenland, with demonstrators waving national flags and chanting slogans against Trump. According to the Associated Press, Trump’s signature red MAGA hats were repurposed during protests with altered slogans reading “Make America Go Away”.

Troop deployment and tariffs

Amid rising tensions, Trump has imposed a 10 per cent tariff on eight NATO allies that rejected his Greenland proposal and subsequently deployed small contingents of troops to the island.

Several European countries, including France, Germany, Norway and Sweden, have sent soldiers to Greenland in a move aimed at strengthening security in the region.

The developments have heightened diplomatic strain between the US and its European allies, with Greenland once again emerging as a flashpoint in broader geopolitical and trade disputes.