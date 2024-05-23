China Launches Military Drills Around Taiwan Amid Presidential Change

Following the swearing-in of Taiwan's President Lai Ching Te, China initiated two-day military drills around the island as a form of "punishment" for what it calls "separatist acts," reported CNN.
The drills, which began on Thursday, involved dozens of Chinese fighter jets carrying live ammunition conducting mock strikes on "high-value military targets" of the "enemy." The exercises also include the deployment of destroyers, frigates, and missile speedboats.
China's state broadcaster CCTV reported that these joint military drills encompassed the army, navy, air force, and rocket force in areas around Taiwan. The drills were being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, as well as north, south, and east of Taiwan, and near Taiwan's outlying islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin, which are located just off China's southeastern coast.
PLA Naval Colonel Li Xi, the spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command, described the exercises as "a strong punishment for the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces and a serious warning against interference and provocation by external forces."
In response, Taiwan deployed its own warships to monitor the situation. Beijing views President Lai Ching Te as a "dangerous separatist" due to his advocacy for the island's sovereignty and distinct identity. Lai succeeded two-term President Tsai Ing-wen, marking the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) unprecedented third consecutive term in power.
In his inauguration speech, Lai called on Beijing to stop its political and military intimidation of Taiwan and urged for cooperation to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Lai, 64, is a veteran politician from the DPP's more radical wing and has a history of advocating for Taiwan's independence, though his stance has softened in recent years. He was inaugurated alongside Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim, who previously served as Taiwan's principal ambassador to the United States.
Beijing holds both leaders and their party in disdain for defending Taiwan's sovereignty. Despite never having ruled Taiwan, the Chinese Communist Party claims the island as part of its territory and has threatened to annex it by force if necessary.