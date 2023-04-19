China: Massive Fire at Beijing Hospital Claims 21 Lives

A massive fire incident at a hospital in China has claimed lives of at least 21 people on Tuesday.

According to reports, the fire incident was reported at Changfeng Hospital in the country’s capital Beijing where people seen hanging from the façade of the building attempting to escape the blaze which started at around 1 pm.

A state media CCTV reported, “As of 6pm local (6am EST), 21 people have unfortunately died.”

Meanwhile, as many as 71 patients were evacuated from the hospital.

The video of the fire was shared on social media in which smoke could be seen coming out of several windows of the hospital.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.