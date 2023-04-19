World

China: Massive Fire at Beijing Hospital Claims 21 Lives

Meanwhile, as many as 71 patients were evacuated from the hospital.
China: Massive Fire at Beijing Hospital Claims 21 Lives
China: Massive Fire at Beijing Hospital Claims 21 Lives
Pratidin Bureau

A massive fire incident at a hospital in China has claimed lives of at least 21 people on Tuesday.

According to reports, the fire incident was reported at Changfeng Hospital in the country’s capital Beijing where people seen hanging from the façade of the building attempting to escape the blaze which started at around 1 pm.

A state media CCTV reported, “As of 6pm local (6am EST), 21 people have unfortunately died.”

Meanwhile, as many as 71 patients were evacuated from the hospital.

The video of the fire was shared on social media in which smoke could be seen coming out of several windows of the hospital.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

China: Massive Fire at Beijing Hospital Claims 21 Lives
Jharkhand: Doctor Couple Among 6 Killed In Hospital Fire
China

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
world>>world/china-massive-fire-at-beijing-hospital-claims-21-lives
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com