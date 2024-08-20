Conspiracy Theories Over Tech Tycoon Mike Lynch's Disappearance Surface

Lynch, the founder of Autonomy, spent more than a decade building one of Britain’s largest software companies, and nearly as long fighting fraud charges related to its multi-billion-pound sale to Hewlett-Packard (HP). According to Reuters, Lynch sold Autonomy to HP for USD 11 billion in 2011, but the deal was overshadowed by allegations of a massive accounting scandal. In 2012, HP wrote off USD 8.8 billion of the company's value, sparking a legal battle that lasted over a decade.