Convoy Carrying 23 Chinese Engineers Attacked In Pakistan

A convoy of Chinese engineers was on Sunday attacked in Gwadar in the Balochistan region of Pakistan, the Global Times reported.
The attack took place near the Gwadar Police Station in Balochistan. An IED explosion took place just as the convoy of 23 Chinese engineers was passing the police station.
Sharing a video of the incident on X, Global Times informed about the incident. The van which was a part of the convoy was shot at during the attack leaving cracks on the windshield.
This is a developing story. Further details about the incident are awaited.
The fresh incident comes a week after at least seven people including a Union Council Chairman were killed in a landmine explosion that targeted a vehicle in the Panjgur district of Balochistan.