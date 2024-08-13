"Days of BGB Showing Their Back Are Over": Home Adviser Sakhawat Hossain

Masum Billah, Dhaka
Retired Brigadier General M Sakhawat Hossain, the Home Adviser to the interim government, declared on Tuesday that the era of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members being forced to retreat along the India-Bangladesh border has come to an end.
Speaking to reporters after visiting the Border Guard Hospital to meet injured BGB personnel, Hossain criticized previous government directives that allegedly instructed BGB forces to avoid confrontation with Indian forces. "They [the previous government] had directed a force like BGB to show back along the border. They killed our people along the border, and BGB were forced to hold flag meetings. I told them not to show back. Enough is enough. Those days are over," Hossain stated.
The Home Adviser accused the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) of killing people by entering Bangladeshi territory, and he expressed strong dissatisfaction with the past government's handling of border security.
Hossain also criticized the previous government, led by Sheikh Hasina, for turning security forces, including the police, Rapid Action Battalion, and Ansar, into what he described as "monsters." However, he noted that they had not succeeded in doing the same with the Bangladesh Army. "National Force is not anyone's personal... I will try to bring them to justice at home and abroad," he vowed.
When questioned about the lack of action against police officials involved in killings during the recent student movement, Hossain assured that the government was following procedures to address these issues. "The efforts are underway to take actions against them following government procedure. We have already sent some recommendations to the honourable president in this regard. I will not disclose the names right now," he said, adding that decisions on the matter would be made in due course.
The Home Adviser's remarks come in the wake of ongoing tensions and unrest in the country, with student protesters leading a mass uprising that has seen the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's government.