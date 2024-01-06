Death Toll Rises to 5 in Bangladesh Train Fire Amidst Election Tensions

Masum Billah, Dhaka
Tragedy struck Bangladesh as the death toll in the Benapole Express train fire rose to five, with police suspecting arson in the lead-up to national elections. The incident, which claimed four lives initially, occurred during the train's journey from Jessore to Dhaka.
Police Commander Khandaker Al Moin confirmed the updated casualty count, stating, "We have recovered five bodies." The fire engulfed at least four coaches in Gopibagh, an old part of Dhaka, prompting a swift but challenging rescue operation.
Authorities suspect foul play in what they believe to be an act of sabotage amidst escalating unrest ahead of the upcoming elections. Police Chief Anwar Hossain expressed suspicion without providing further details.
Last month, the police and government blamed the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for a similar train fire that claimed four lives. The BNP, however, denied involvement, attributing it to a government pretext for cracking down on opposition parties.
As Bangladesh prepares for national elections, tension rises with the BNP and numerous other parties boycotting what they consider a "sham" vote. The situation is compounded by a reported 14 incidents of arson within 16 hours, including the burning of vehicles, structures, and educational institutions, resulting in a total of five fatalities.
Dhaka city recorded one case, while Dhaka division reported four cases of arson events, including Narayanganj (1), Gazipur Sadar (2), and Kaliakoir (1). Two cases were reported in the Sylhet division, in South Sylhet and Chunarughat. Four instances were reported in the Chittagong division: Ramu (1), Feni (1), Sitakunda (1), and Chittagong City (1). Similarly, three arson crimes were reported in the Mymensingh division: Nandail (1), Gafargaon (1), and Sherpur (1).
This wave of violence raises concerns about the safety of citizens and the integrity of the electoral process. Authorities face the challenge of maintaining stability amidst political turmoil and heightened tensions.