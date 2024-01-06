Death Toll Rises to 5 in Bangladesh Train Fire Amidst Election Tensions

Dhaka city recorded one case, while Dhaka division reported four cases of arson events, including Narayanganj (1), Gazipur Sadar (2), and Kaliakoir (1). Two cases were reported in the Sylhet division, in South Sylhet and Chunarughat. Four instances were reported in the Chittagong division: Ramu (1), Feni (1), Sitakunda (1), and Chittagong City (1). Similarly, three arson crimes were reported in the Mymensingh division: Nandail (1), Gafargaon (1), and Sherpur (1).