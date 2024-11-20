Donald Trump Appoints Former WWE CEO as U.S. Education Head

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon has been nominated by Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Department of Education, an agency he has promised to abolish upon his return to the White House. Trump described McMahon as a "fierce advocate for Parents' Rights" and emphasized that under her leadership, education would be decentralized and returned to the states.

McMahon, a close ally of Trump, currently serves as co-chair of his transition team, which is tasked with filling thousands of key government positions ahead of his potential second term. Trump cited McMahon’s experience in education, noting her two-year tenure on the Connecticut Board of Education and 16 years on the board of trustees at Sacred Heart University, a private Catholic institution.

A former Senate candidate and long-time supporter of Trump, McMahon left WWE in 2009 to pursue her political ambitions. She has since been a prominent figure in Trump’s political sphere, chairing the Center for the American Worker at the America First Policy Institute, which aligns with Trump’s agenda.

Trump has been vocal about his intention to dismantle the federal Department of Education, stating at a rally in Wisconsin in September, “I’m dying to get back to do this. We will ultimately eliminate the federal Department of Education.”

McMahon's ties to Trump go back to the early 2000s when she was a key figure in the professional wrestling industry. Their relationship deepened through various public interactions, including a memorable moment when Trump body-slammed her husband, Vince McMahon, during a staged wrestling feud.

In 2017, McMahon was confirmed as the head of the Small Business Administration, where she supported small businesses that employ nearly half of the U.S. private-sector workforce. After leaving the administration, she played a significant role in Trump’s political activities, including chairing the America First Action SuperPAC.

Trump’s nomination of McMahon reflects both her political and business experience, with an emphasis on her ability to lead efforts aimed at reshaping U.S. education policy.