Donald Trump Reacts After Iran Signals Apology To Middle East Neighbours

Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, Iran has reportedly signalled an apology to several neighbouring Middle Eastern countries and indicated that it would refrain from launching attacks against them. The development comes after days of intense military escalation involving the United States and Israel.

Following the development, former USPresidentDonald Trump issued a strong statement on social media, claiming that he called Iran the “loser of the Middle East,” and said it had surrendered to its neighbours. This follows a recorded statement by Iranian President ​Masoud Pezeshkian, who earlier apologised to Iran’s Gulf neighbours.

In his post Mr. Trump said, “Iran, which is being beaten to HELL, has apologised and surrendered to its Middle East neighbours, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack.”

“They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries,” he wrote.

“They have said, ‘Thank you, President Trump.’ I have said, ‘You’re welcome!’ Iran is no longer the ‘Bully of the Middle East’, they are, instead, ‘THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,’ and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!” Mr Trump said.

The remarks come as the conflict in West Asia continues to intensify, with military operations and retaliatory strikes reported across the region. Global leaders and international organisations are closely monitoring the situation amid growing concerns that the crisis could spiral into a broader regional confrontation.