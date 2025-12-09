Donald Trump Threatens India With New Tariffs Over Rice Imports During Trade Talks

US President Donald Trump has warned that he may impose fresh tariffs on key agricultural imports, specifically targeting rice from India and fertiliser from Canada, as trade negotiations with both countries stall.

Speaking at the White House during the launch of a multi-billion-dollar relief package for American farmers, Trump sharpened his criticism of agricultural imports from India and other Asian suppliers. He argued that foreign products were undermining domestic producers and said he was prepared to use tariffs “aggressively” to protect American interests.

The administration announced $12 billion in economic assistance for US farmers, which Trump said would be funded by tariff revenues collected from trading partners.

“We're really taking in trillions of dollars, if you think about it,” Trump claimed. “Countries took advantage of us like nobody’s ever seen.”

The President framed the measure as essential for stabilising the farm economy, blaming what he called “inherited inflation” and low commodity prices for hurting rural America.

“Farmers are an indispensable national asset, part of the backbone of America,” he said, insisting that tariff leverage remained central to his strategy for reviving US agriculture.

A video clip of Trump’s remarks was shared by NDTV World, drawing significant attention online.

India Mentioned Prominently Over Rice Imports

India figured heavily in Trump’s discussion, particularly when a Louisiana rice producer complained that Indian imports were harming US growers. The President responded by signalling a tougher stance.

When informed that Indian companies own “the two largest brands” in the US retail rice market, Trump said:

“All right, and we'll take care of it… Tariffs, again, solves the problem in two minutes.”

He also accused foreign suppliers of dumping. “You can’t do that,” he added.

Possible Tariffs on Canadian Fertiliser

Trump further suggested imposing penalties on fertiliser imports from Canada to boost American manufacturing.

“A lot of it comes from Canada… and we’ll end up putting very severe tariffs on that, if we have to,” he said. “We can do it here.”

Trade Tensions and Longstanding Disputes

India-US agricultural trade has expanded over the past decade, with India exporting basmati rice, non-basmati rice, spices and marine products, while the US ships almonds, cotton and pulses to India.

However, disputes over subsidies, market access and repeated WTO complaints, especially concerning rice and sugar, have frequently stalled bilateral talks.

A US trade delegation is expected to visit India next week for further negotiations, according to reports.

