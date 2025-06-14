Dubai's Marina Pinnacle on Fire Again: Skyscraper Previously Hit by Blaze in 2015

A towering inferno broke out late Friday night at Marina Pinnacle — a 67-storey residential skyscraper in Dubai Marina — triggering a massive emergency response and the safe evacuation of 3,820 residents from 764 apartments.

The blaze, which began around 9:30 PM, sent thick plumes of smoke into the night sky, drawing crowds of onlookers and a swift deployment of firefighting, police, and emergency medical teams. Despite the intensity of the fire, officials confirmed there were no injuries or casualties.

According to Khaleej Times, Dubai Civil Defence battled the flames for nearly six hours before bringing the situation under control. Specialized rescue units ensured a seamless evacuation, with even pets safely escorted out.

"Control measures remain in place and the situation is fully managed," the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said, adding that the lingering smoke was from ongoing cooling operations.

Residents Allege Fire Alarm Failures and Lack of Warning

While officials praised the flawless evacuation, some residents shared harrowing accounts of confusion and late alerts. Reports by Gulf News suggest that many residents were unaware their building was on fire until fire trucks arrived or neighbours knocked on their doors.

“There was no fire alarm, or it didn’t go off,” said Aron, a local resident. “People were watching from their windows thinking it was a fire in another building.”

Another resident recalled, “We were asleep. It was only the banging on the door and the sirens that made us realise we had to run.”

Not the First Fire at Marina Pinnacle

This is not the first time Marina Pinnacle — also known as Tiger Tower — has faced a fire. In 2015, a kitchen fire on the 47th floor spread upwards before it was contained. The building is located close to The Torch, another Dubai Marina tower that caught fire in both 2015 and 2017.

Recovery & Next Steps

Authorities are now working closely with the building’s developer to provide temporary housing for displaced residents, with a strong emphasis on safety and well-being. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Despite the chaos and confusion, many residents commended the response teams. “The firefighters were amazing. We just hope we haven’t lost everything,” one resident said tearfully.

