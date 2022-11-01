Elon Musk Named Sole Director of Twitter, Dissolves Entire Board

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who closed the USD 44 billion twitter acquisition deal last week and took control of the micro-blogging platform dissolved the board on Monday and was named the sole director of Twitter, the social media platform said in a securities filing on Monday, The Hill reported.

Out of the many changes that Musk made to the social media platform, the dissolution of the board of directors is a major step as Twitter's board members which included Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li, and Mimi Alemayehou will now no longer serve on the board, according to the company's statement.

Elon Musk became the sole director of the company "in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement," the company told the Securities and Exchange Commission, The Hill reported.

After closing the expected Twitter deal, the Tesla CEO purged the top executives of the company in which Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal left the company's San Francisco headquarters.

Regarding the changes in content moderation policies, Musk wrote in a tweet that "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

As per media reports, Elon Musk is also planning to start charging USD 20 per month for users to have a verified account. The Tesla CEO also instilled suspicion amongst social media users when he tweeted on his Twitter "Let the good times roll" shortly after he acquired the social media platform and closed the deal.