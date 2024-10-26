Elon Musk’s $1 Million-A-Day Pro-Trump Giveaway Draws DOJ Scrutiny

Elon Musk’s recent pledge to give away USD 1 million daily to voters signing a petition in support of Donald Trump has stirred up legal concerns, with the Department of Justice (DOJ) questioning the legality of the initiative. Musk’s “America PAC” campaign invites voters from critical swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin to sign a petition endorsing the First and Second Amendments, with a potential payout if they’re selected. The drive aims to garner a million signatures by November 5.
The DOJ’s Election Crimes Branch Chief, Robert Heberle, recently addressed Musk in a “strongly worded letter,” cautioning that offering cash incentives to influence voters isn't merely controversial; it’s unlawful. Heberle’s letter, as reported by the 24sight newsletter, firmly reminded Musk of federal voting laws and their penalties—up to five years in prison for violators. While the DOJ has yet to announce any immediate legal action, the letter leaves no doubt that Musk’s “generosity” could lead to serious consequences.
So far, Musk has awarded cash prizes to several winners, including “Andy from Holly Springs, NC,” who received a congratulatory shoutout on social media. Despite the DOJ’s concerns, Musk, America PAC, and their legal representatives have not issued any response.
Musk’s campaign has sparked polarized reactions across the political spectrum. Tim Walz, speaking at a rally in Wisconsin, denounced the tech billionaire’s effort, stating, “That guy is literally the richest man in the world, and he’s spending millions to help Trump buy an election.” Walz’s remarks echo the concerns of those wary of Musk’s involvement in election activities, hinting at the potentially far-reaching implications.