Elon Musk’s $1 Million-A-Day Pro-Trump Giveaway Draws DOJ Scrutiny

The DOJ’s Election Crimes Branch Chief, Robert Heberle, recently addressed Musk in a “strongly worded letter,” cautioning that offering cash incentives to influence voters isn't merely controversial; it’s unlawful. Heberle’s letter, as reported by the 24sight newsletter, firmly reminded Musk of federal voting laws and their penalties—up to five years in prison for violators. While the DOJ has yet to announce any immediate legal action, the letter leaves no doubt that Musk’s “generosity” could lead to serious consequences.