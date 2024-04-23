End of an Era: Air India's Iconic Boeing 747 Takes Final Flight From Mumbai Base

Marking the end of an era, Air India's legendary Boeing 747 bid farewell to Mumbai's international airport on Monday. Once revered as the "Queen of the Skies," this iconic aircraft, which had proudly transported Presidents, Prime Ministers, and other dignitaries, embarked on its last journey from its Mumbai base.
With a storied history of serving long-haul international routes, the Boeing 747 holds a special place in aviation lore. However, as airlines worldwide opt for more modern and fuel-efficient jets, the era of the Boeing 747 is drawing to a close.
The final flight from Mumbai witnessed a touching tribute as the pilots performed a traditional "Wing Wave," symbolizing the conclusion of its remarkable service.
Following its departure, the Boeing 747 is bound for Plainfield, USA, where it will undergo dismantling and part-stripping under the ownership of US-based AerSale. This marks the culmination of a journey that began with Air India receiving its first Boeing 747 on March 22, 1971.
Nomadic Aviation Group, in collaboration with engineers from Air India's maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility, facilitated the preparation of the aircraft for its farewell flight. Each step, including inspections, engine runs, and regulatory procedures, was meticulously coordinated to ensure compliance with aviation standards.
Steven Giordano, managing partner of Nomadic Aviation Group, said, “A local team of Engineers from the Air India MRO facility and on-site technical representatives for Aersale (the purchaser) have been getting the aircraft ready for flight for several months with inspections, engine runs, and return-to-service actions. The aircraft have been de-registered and placed on the FAA (United States) registry. An FAA Designated Airworthiness Inspector (DAR-T) from the New York field office has/will sign off each special airworthiness certificate prior to flight which will permit ‘one-time’ operations for the purpose of the ferry flight. I believe these aircraft last flew in 2021.”