End of an Era: Air India's Iconic Boeing 747 Takes Final Flight From Mumbai Base

Steven Giordano, managing partner of Nomadic Aviation Group, said, “A local team of Engineers from the Air India MRO facility and on-site technical representatives for Aersale (the purchaser) have been getting the aircraft ready for flight for several months with inspections, engine runs, and return-to-service actions. The aircraft have been de-registered and placed on the FAA (United States) registry. An FAA Designated Airworthiness Inspector (DAR-T) from the New York field office has/will sign off each special airworthiness certificate prior to flight which will permit ‘one-time’ operations for the purpose of the ferry flight. I believe these aircraft last flew in 2021.”