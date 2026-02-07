“Energy Security Is Supreme Priority,” MEA Responds to US on Russian Oil

India on Saturday reiterated that meeting the energy needs of its 1.4 billion people remains its highest priority, even as the United States continues to urge New Delhi to stop buying oil from Russia.

Responding to questions during a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India follows a clear strategy of diversifying its energy purchases based on market realities and global developments.

“Insofar as India’s energy sourcing is concerned, the government has stated publicly on several occasions that ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion Indians is the supreme priority of the government,” Jaiswal said.

He added that diversification lies at the heart of India’s energy policy. “Diversifying our energy sourcing in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics is at the core of our strategy. All of India’s actions are taken and will be taken with this in mind,” he said.

The statement comes amid pressure from the United States, which has called on India to stop importing Russian oil. Washington has alleged that revenue from oil sales is being used by Russia to fund the war in Ukraine, an allegation Moscow has denied.

India has consistently maintained that its oil imports are driven by national interest and economic considerations. New Delhi has repeatedly said it will purchase energy from any source that meets its requirements at competitive prices.

The MEA’s remarks follow claims by the White House that India had committed to stopping direct or indirect imports of Russian oil and would instead buy oil from the US. These claims surfaced in the context of additional tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods over Russian oil purchases, which were later withdrawn.

Reacting to the developments, the Kremlin said India is free to buy oil from wherever it chooses. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is not India’s only supplier of oil and petroleum products.

"India has always purchased these products from other countries. Therefore, we see nothing new here,” Peskov said.

Meanwhile, as part of the broader trade framework between India and the United States, New Delhi has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of American food and agricultural products. These include dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum used for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine and spirits.

In return, the US will impose a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on Indian-origin goods under the relevant executive order. The tariff will apply to sectors such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastics and rubber, organic chemicals, home décor, artisanal products, and certain categories of machinery.

