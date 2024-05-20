Fatal Helicopter Crash Takes Lives of Iranian President and Officials, No Survivors

State media sources have confirmed the devastating news that all passengers aboard the crashed helicopter, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, have tragically lost their lives. The helicopter crash occurred in the northwest region of Iran.
Iran's Press TV reported, "President Raeisi, along with foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Gov. Malek Rahmati, East Azarbaijan Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, & several other passengers, has been martyred in a helicopter crash in northwest of Iran."
Following this tragic event, Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed the death of President Raisi, stating, "To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return..."
As per the constitutional protocol, Muhammad Mukhbar, the current vice president, is expected to assume the role of acting president until a new president is elected within the stipulated 50-day period.
The impact of this event has reverberated globally, with the White House confirming that US President Joe Biden has cut short his vacation and returned to the White House in response to the incident.
The loss of President Raisi and other officials marks a significant tragedy for Iran and the international community, eliciting condolences and expressions of solidarity from leaders worldwide.