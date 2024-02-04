Fiji Dy PM To Embark On Week-Long India Visit, Ayodhya Trip On Agenda

The Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, Biman Prasad, will commence a seven-day trip to India from Sunday, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs.
Prasad, who holds the positions of Minister of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics in his country, is the inaugural foreign leader to visit Ayodhya following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.
The Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji is set to reach Delhi on Sunday at approximately 9:35 pm, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. His trip is planned from February 4 to 10, with departure on February 11.
The official schedule will start on Monday, following his arrival in the capital city by the day.
On February 5, he is scheduled to have a meeting with Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Education, as well as with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Prasad is set to take part in an event in the country's capital on February 6 before traveling to Goa on February 7 for another engagement.
On February 8, the Ministry of External Affairs has announced that he will be visiting Ayodhya.
On February 9, Prasad will depart for Ahmedabad, followed by a visit to Gandhinagar.
Biman Prasad made his inaugural official visit to India in February 2023, where he took part in a high-level Ministerial Session on 'Strategies for a Sustainable and Decarbonised Future.'
During the talks, he emphasized the immediate necessity for worldwide efforts to reduce carbon emissions in order to effectively combat problems such as climate change. This phenomenon is causing severe negative effects on the well-being and means of support for individuals in small developing island nations like Fiji.
Prasad also urged developed countries to assist in the transfer of affordable technology to enable a seamless and economically viable shift towards renewable energy.