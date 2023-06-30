Flying Cars Now A Reality! Alef Gets US Govt's Nod For Its Model A

Meanwhile, Alef is also working on models other than Model A including the Model Z which is planned to be introduced by 2035. The Model Z will have a driving range of 300 miles or 483 kilometers and a flying range of 220 miles or 354 kilometers on a single full charge. It will be able to accommodate four to six people. The price of Model Z is expected to be near USD 35,000 or Rs 28.75 lakh.