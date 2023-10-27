Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Dies of Heart Attack

Li Keqiang, a career bureaucrat who spoke fluent English, was considered a contender to succeed then-Communist Party leader Hu Jintao in 2013 but was passed over in favor of Xi. He had voiced support for economic reforms during his time in office. However, his attempts at financial reforms were curtailed by Xi’s overwhelming authority.

Li was born July 1, 1955, in the eastern province of Anhui and by 1976 was ruling party secretary of a commune there.