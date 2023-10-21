Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif To Return To Pakistan After 4-Year Exile Today

Sharif's return to Pakistan after a four-year self-imposed exile in London has prompted the PML-N to prepare for a grand welcome. Several party leaders and supporters from all across Pakistan are converging in Lahore for a significant political rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Sharif's last term as Prime Minister, which began with a triumphant victory in 2013, was marred by various challenges. It started with a months-long opposition-led blockade of Islamabad and ended with his disqualification by the Supreme Court in 2017. This court ruling followed extensive hearings related to alleged corruption during his previous two terms in office, instigated by the "Panama Papers" leaks.