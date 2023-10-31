Four Bangladesh Activists Killed in Anti-Government Protests

The demonstrations, which saw roads and railways blocked across the nation, culminated in violence erupting in multiple cities and towns. Two members of the BNP were killed in the town of Kuliarchar, located north of the capital, Dhaka. While the exact circumstances of their deaths remained unclear, BNP official Shariful Alam asserted that they were "shot dead by the police" during a rally attended by more than 2,000 protesters. In addition to the fatalities, more than 100 individuals sustained injuries in the clashes.