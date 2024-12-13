France Appoints Francois Bayrou as New PM Amid Political Crisis

In a significant move to resolve the ongoing political turmoil, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday appointed François Bayrou, the 73-year-old centrist leader, as the country's new prime minister. This appointment comes over a week after parliament ousted former Premier Michel Barnier through a no-confidence vote, plunging France deeper into a political crisis.

Macron's decision aims to form a new government capable of steering the country out of the political deadlock that has plagued France since June. After days of consultation with various political parties, Macron met with Bayrou for nearly two hours on Friday morning to finalize the decision.

The presidency confirmed the appointment through a statement on X (formerly Twitter), announcing that Bayrou has been tasked with forming a new government.

The formal handover ceremony from the outgoing caretaker Prime Minister Michel Barnier is expected to take place later in the day.

Bayrou’s appointment has already sparked a flurry of reactions from France’s political landscape. Manuel Bompard, lawmaker and national coordinator of the left-wing party La France Insoumise (LFI), condemned the decision, calling it a “V-sign” to French democracy.

Bompard announced that his party would submit another no-confidence motion to challenge the new government. LFI’s parliamentary group chief Mathilde Panot echoed this sentiment, urging lawmakers to choose between supporting Macron's plan to stabilize the government or voting against it.

In contrast, the far-right National Rally (RN), led by Jordan Bardella, stated that they would not submit a no-confidence motion, signaling a more pragmatic approach toward the new government.

The political upheaval in France began in June when Macron's centrist bloc failed to secure a majority in the National Assembly following the European Parliament elections. Despite attempts at snap elections in late June and July, no party managed to secure the necessary 289 seats to form a majority, leading to further instability.

Barnier, appointed by Macron in September after a lengthy deliberation, became the first prime minister in French history to lose office through a no-confidence vote since 1962. The collapse of his government was triggered after he used his discretionary powers to pass the controversial social security budget bill without a parliamentary vote.

This move, coupled with the cancellation of the entire bill last week, left France facing the prospect of a winter without a budget for 2025. Macron has since announced a "special budget law," which will be presented to parliament for debate on December 16.

The appointment of Bayrou marks the latest attempt by Macron to navigate the challenges of a divided political landscape and stabilize the government amidst an uncertain political climate. However, with opposition parties already mobilizing against the new prime minister, the road ahead remains fraught with challenges.