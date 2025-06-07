G7 Invite to Modi Signals Diplomatic Opening, Says Carney

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been asked by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend the next G7 meeting, which will take place in Kananaskis, Alberta, from June 15–17, 2025. Because of the current tensions between Canada and India after the 2023 assassination of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which Canadian officials claim was planned by sections of the Indian government, this move has generated debate. Since the incident, diplomatic ties between India and Canada have been strained, and India has denied any participation in Nijjar's murder.

Carney justified the invitation by highlighting India's important place in international economic debates, especially those pertaining to energy, AI, and vital minerals. He also mentioned some diplomatic developments, such as a resumption of the two countries' law enforcement cooperation.

Sikh advocacy organisations, such as the World Sikh Organisation of Canada, have criticised the invitation, calling it a violation of Canadian principles and a disregard for the concerns of the Sikh community. The group cited India's purported role in violent incidents on Canadian land and foreign meddling as justifications for criticising Modi's participation at the summit.

Leaders of the world's biggest economies will meet at the G7 conference to talk about urgent global challenges. If confirmed, Modi's involvement would be a high-profile event amid the present political tensions between Canada and India.

