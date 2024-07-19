Global Microsoft Outage Hits Airlines, Emergency Services, Financial Markets

A global outage of Microsoft services is wreaking havoc across multiple sectors, from flights to supermarkets to banking operations. The disruption threatens to escalate if not resolved promptly.

Major Impact on Indian Airlines

In India, three major airlines—IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air—are grappling with technical issues affecting bookings, check-ins, and flight updates.

SpiceJet : "We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret any inconvenience caused and will update you once resolved. Thank you for your patience and cooperation," the airline posted on X.

Akasa Air : "Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in, and manage booking services, are temporarily unavailable. We request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early for manual check-in and boarding processes," the airline stated on X.

IndiGo: "Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. Booking, check-in, access to boarding passes, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience," the airline announced.

Severe Disruptions in Australia

Australia is among the hardest-hit countries:

ABC News 24 : Struggled to play news packages.

Woolworths Supermarkets : Checkout systems crashed, causing widespread inconvenience.

Police Systems : Experienced outages.

Melbourne Airport : Several airlines' check-in processes were affected.

Virgin Australia: All flights at Sydney Airport were grounded.

Widespread Issues Across the Globe

London Stock Exchange : Reports indicate the exchange is affected.

US Airlines: Delta, United, and American Airlines faced ground stops due to a communication issue, as per the US Federal Aviation Administration.

- 911 Emergency Services: Several states reported outages.

- Sky News: The British news channel went off the air.

In Europe, technical issues have caused check-in delays in Amsterdam, and Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Germany had to cancel flight operations.

Millions of Windows Users Affected

Millions of Windows users worldwide are experiencing the dreaded Blue Screen of Death, causing computers to shut down or restart repeatedly, resulting in the loss of unsaved data and critical time. The error message displayed reads: "Your PC ran into a problem and needs to restart. We're just collecting some error info, and then we'll restart for you."

Microsoft 365 has issued a statement saying they are investigating the issue.

This massive outage underscores the critical dependence of modern infrastructure on technology and the far-reaching impact of such disruptions. The situation is evolving, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.