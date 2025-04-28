Global Protests Erupt Over Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Action Grow

In the aftermath of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on Tuesday, Indian communities worldwide staged large-scale protests on Sunday, calling for justice for the victims. Demonstrations took place across several countries, including Canada, Denmark, the United Kingdom, France, Finland, Germany, Spain, and the United States.

Advertisment

Protesters, holding placards with messages like "India, we stand with you," voiced strong opposition to Pakistan, chanting anti-Pakistan slogans and waving Indian flags. These protests came in response to the deadly attack, which is believed to have been carried out by a terror group linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. The attack, one of the deadliest on civilians in the region in recent years, has further intensified the already tense relations between India and Pakistan.

"We’ve witnessed multiple attacks by Pakistan, such as Pulwama and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and now the Pahalgam assault," a protester in Paris remarked. "We are not here for any political or religious agenda. We are here to send a strong message to Pakistan."

In London, protesters reiterated their support for the families of the victims, with one saying, "We’re here to show solidarity with the families who lost loved ones in this tragic attack. We hope the Indian government takes strong action and responds to Pakistan appropriately."

The protests also invoked painful memories of past violence, particularly among the Kashmiri Hindu community. A woman in Washington, reflecting on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, shared her personal trauma: "We were persecuted for our faith. My grandfather was shot because he was a Hindu. April 22 brought back horrific memories of those dark days when we were forced to leave our homeland."

Survivors of the Pahalgam attack recounted the chilling actions of the terrorists, who reportedly singled out Hindu victims and shot them after confirming their religion. This brutal act of religious targeting has further alarmed the region about the vulnerability of religious minorities.

In response to the attack, India has implemented stringent measures, including expelling Pakistani military attaches, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, and closing the Attari land-transit post. In retaliation, Pakistan has suspended all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement.

Indian authorities have also released sketches of three suspected terrorists involved in the attack. The suspects are identified as Hashim Musa alias Suleman, Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai (both Pakistani nationals), and Adil Hussain Thoker, a native of Anantnag district. A reward of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for any credible information leading to their arrest.

As global protests continue, the demand for justice grows stronger, with international voices uniting in condemnation of terrorism and expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.