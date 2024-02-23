‘Great Shame’ Priyanka Gandhi Slams Israel Over Genocide In Gaza

Being blind to genocide as it is carried out with impunity, turning our backs to the merciless slaughter of thousands of innocent children, refusing to step in while an entire nation starves and begs for help, while hospitals are bombed, doctors tortured and humiliated, and patients allowed to die, enabling an oppressive regime by offering its ships our ports, fuelling its inhumane rampage by providing it with more and more funding and arms - all this has now set a horrendous precedent.