‘Great Shame’ Priyanka Gandhi Slams Israel Over Genocide In Gaza

The media office of the Hamas-run government in Gaza issued a statement stating that a total of 40 Palestinians were killed and 100 others were injured in Israeli airstrikes on the central Gaza Strip.
As per sources, Israeli aircraft on Thursday launched several raids in the city of Deir el-Balah, where around 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge.
The Hamas-run Health Ministry stated that the bodies of victims had been transferred to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital which is now crowded with thousands of wounded, sick, and displaced people following the Israeli airstrikes.
Taking to X, the Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi slams the merciless bombing of Gaza.
“What the international community has allowed in Gaza will go down in history not only as a great shame for the whole of humanity but as a turning point for the human race.
Being blind to genocide as it is carried out with impunity, turning our backs to the merciless slaughter of thousands of innocent children, refusing to step in while an entire nation starves and begs for help, while hospitals are bombed, doctors tortured and humiliated, and patients allowed to die, enabling an oppressive regime by offering its ships our ports, fuelling its inhumane rampage by providing it with more and more funding and arms - all this has now set a horrendous precedent.
All rules of justice, humanity and international decorum have been broken. Humanity has been bled, and each one of us will pay an unimaginable price for this someday unless we raise our voices and stand up for what is right today”, she said.