Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis To Make Historic State Visit To India

During PM Modi's trip to Greece in August 2023, the relationship between India and Greece was upgraded to a 'Strategic Partnership'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that his visit would enhance the friendship between India and Greece, with a focus on people-to-people connections. Additionally, he expressed India's support for Greece's inclusion in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and anticipated Greece's participation in the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).