Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated in Iran

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran’s Tehran, according to a statement released by the Palestinian militant group on Wednesday.
The Islamist faction mourned Haniyeh's death, describing it as a result of a "treacherous Zionist raid" on his residence.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed that Haniyeh was targeted at his residence in Tehran along with an Iranian bodyguard. The attack occurred while Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The Revolutionary Guards stated that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.
Haniyeh, the exiled political chief of Hamas, had spent much of his recent years in Qatar.