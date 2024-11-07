Harris on Conceding to Trump: “A Fundamental Principle of Democracy Is to Accept Results"

In an emotional address at Howard University, Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump, who won a second term after a decisive victory in Wisconsin put him past the required 270 electoral votes.
Acknowledging her disappointment, Harris expressed her hope for the country’s future and reaffirmed her commitment to fight for America’s core values.
"My heart is full today—full of gratitude, love for our country, and resolve," Harris told supporters. "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, but the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we keep fighting."
Harris thanked her husband, Douglas Emhoff, President Joe Biden and his family, her running mate Tim Walz, and her entire campaign team, expressing pride in their hard-fought effort and dedication to building coalitions across the nation.
"I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it," Harris said. "We were intentional about building community and bringing people together from all walks of life for America’s future."
In a show of democratic unity, Harris confirmed she had called President-elect Trump to congratulate him, committing to a peaceful transfer of power. "A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results. That principle distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny."
Harris vowed to continue advocating for women's rights, racial justice, and gun control—key issues in her campaign. She underscored her dedication to protecting democracy, defending the rule of law, and ensuring all Americans enjoy fundamental freedoms, including reproductive rights.
Harris also addressed young voters, urging them not to give up on their power to enact change: "This is not a time to throw up our hands; it is a time to roll up our sleeves, to organize and mobilize for freedom and justice."
Closing her speech, Harris encouraged Americans to draw strength from past struggles, evoking the adage, "Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars." She called on the nation to "fill the sky with the light of optimism, faith, truth, and service."
Supporters at the event, many visibly emotional, cheered Harris on. Aaron Carter, a supporter in attendance, remarked, "Kamala’s speech was uniting and optimistic about the future. She brought a lot of young people into the fold, and I hope she’ll run again."
Harris ended by asking for God’s blessings for the people and the nation, promising that while she concedes the election, she will not concede the fight for America's future.