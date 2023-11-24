Hasina Govt Accused of Surrendering Foreign Policies for Power: Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Masum Billah
Senior Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi accused the government of jeopardizing national interests, alleging that they are "surrendering everything" to certain countries merely to cling to power.
Rizvi's remarks were delivered alongside the announcement of a 48-hour nationwide blockade on November 26-27.
He asserted, "This country was built by the sacrifice of so many people's blood. You have been surrendering everything to some countries to stay in power."
Rizvi criticized the government's alleged preference for one-sided elections, corruption, and money laundering, claiming they orchestrated a one-sided electoral race.
Expressing concern for BNP leaders and activists, Rizvi stated, "We are having to speak under special circumstances and a disastrous crisis."
Addressing the head of the government, he accused them of subjugating the people by manipulating law and order forces, election commissions, and administrations to suit their agenda.
Rizvi claimed that 410 BNP leaders and activists were arrested nationwide in the last 24 hours, with an additional 3,000 members allegedly detained following the election schedule announcement.
The BNP leader criticized the government for imprisoning BNP leaders from the grassroots to central figures, accusing them of using state power to eliminate competition and run in elections unopposed. Emphasizing the democratic nature of the party, Rizvi highlighted their peaceful protests against injustices, which, according to him, resulted in a "festival of arrests."
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's earlier statement in June, suggesting that the BNP would lease out St Martin's Island if it came to power, drew criticism from BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Alamgir alleged that the government sought external help to remain in power, with widespread belief pointing to the US as the potential beneficiary.
The US Department of State, however, rejected all allegations concerning the lease of St Martin's Island in June. The accusations raised by Rizvi add to the political tension, fueling concerns about the democratic process and the government's commitment to fair competition.