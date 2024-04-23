Health Alert: MDH, Everest Spices Banned in Hong Kong, Singapore Over Cancer Concerns

"The CFS collected the above-mentioned samples from three retail outlets in Tsim Sha Tsui respectively for testing under its routine Food Surveillance Programme. The test results showed that the samples contained a pesticide, ethylene oxide. The CFS has informed the vendors concerned of the irregularities and instructed them to stop sale and remove from shelves the affected products," it said in a statement.According to the CFS report, “A food for human consumption containing pesticide residue may only be sold if consumption of the food is not dangerous or prejudicial to health.” The presence of ethylene oxide in the spice products violated this regulation, prompting immediate action from the food safety watchdog.