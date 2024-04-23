Health Alert: MDH, Everest Spices Banned in Hong Kong, Singapore Over Cancer Concerns

Renowned Indian spice brands MDH and Everest are under the spotlight in Hong Kong and Singapore due to the alleged detection of the carcinogenic pesticide ethylene oxide in several spice mixes. This development follows a recent notification by Singaporean authorities on April 18.
Ethylene oxide, a known cancer-causing agent, has prompted concerns about the safety of these spice products for human consumption. The Center for Food Safety (CFS) in Hong Kong revealed on April 5 that ethylene oxide levels in the spice mixes exceeded permissible limits set by local regulations.
Under the Pesticide Residues in Food Regulation (Cap. 132CM), the sale of food containing pesticide residues beyond safe limits is strictly prohibited in Hong Kong.
The CFS's routine surveillance programs uncovered ethylene oxide in three spice mixes from MDH Group: Madras Curry Powder, Sambhar Masala Powder, and Curry Powder.
"The CFS collected the above-mentioned samples from three retail outlets in Tsim Sha Tsui respectively for testing under its routine Food Surveillance Programme. The test results showed that the samples contained a pesticide, ethylene oxide. The CFS has informed the vendors concerned of the irregularities and instructed them to stop sale and remove from shelves the affected products," it said in a statement.According to the CFS report, “A food for human consumption containing pesticide residue may only be sold if consumption of the food is not dangerous or prejudicial to health.” The presence of ethylene oxide in the spice products violated this regulation, prompting immediate action from the food safety watchdog.
Previously, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) recalled Everest's 'Everest fish curry masala' due to ethylene oxide contamination exceeding permissible limits. Importer Sp Muthiah & Sons has been directed to recall the products.
Everest, the 57-year-old spice brand founded by late Vadilal Bhai Shah, is India's largest manufacturer of pure and blended spices and is present in more than 80 countries globally.
In a statement, the company said that all its products go through stringent checks before dispatch and before export. Every shipment goes through quality inspection by the Spice Board of India, it said. "We strictly follow the highest hygiene and food safety standards and norms laid down by the authorities concerned and statutory bodies like the Indian Spice Board, FSSAI, and others. However, we are awaiting an official communication to understand the issue, and our quality control team will look into the matter," it added.
Meanwhile, the Government of India has ordered food commissioners to collect spice samples from all manufacturing units nationwide. This follows concerns raised by food regulators in Hong Kong and Singapore regarding the presence of ethylene oxide in products from MDH and Everest.
According to reports, sampling procedures have been commenced nationwide by the government, with results expected within approximately 20 days.