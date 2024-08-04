Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

On Sunday, Hezbollah launched around 50 rockets from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel, specifically targeting Beit Hillel. This attack was described by the Iran-backed group as retaliation for recent Israeli airstrikes on Kfar Kela and Deir Siriane in Lebanon, which Hezbollah claims injured civilians.
The escalation comes in the wake of heightened tensions following the death of Hezbollah's top commander, Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening. Additionally, Israel is accused by Iran and Hamas of being responsible for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Both Iran and Hamas, along with Hezbollah, have vowed retaliation. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.
Footage from the recent rocket attacks shows Israel’s Iron Dome successfully intercepting the incoming rockets. In response to the escalating situation, officials in Washington and Jerusalem anticipate that Iran and its proxies might retaliate against Israel as soon as tomorrow.
Gen. Michael Kurilla, head of the US Central Command, arrived in the Middle East yesterday as part of a planned trip coinciding with increased defense preparations for a potential Iranian strike. The Pentagon has announced the deployment of a fighter jet squadron to the region and is maintaining an aircraft carrier to bolster the American military presence, aimed at defending Israel and protecting US troops.
Israel and the US are collaborating on forming a regional and international coalition to counter potential attacks. This response is expected to be on a scale similar to the Iranian drone and missile strikes on Israel that occurred on April 13-14, with potential for a broader scope and coordination with Hezbollah.