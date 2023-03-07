Hijab Made Mandatory for Female Students, Teachers in PoK

Wearing of Hijab has been made mandatory for female students and teachers at co-educational institutions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government in PoK mandated the wearing of wearing of Hijab.

According to a notification issued by the PoK government, if the order is violated, action will be taken against the head of the institution.

Meanwhile, local journalists have criticized the decision of the government.

Mariana Baabar took to Twitter to stress that women should be given a choice. She said, “AJK government has made it mandatory for female students and teachers to wear the hijab in mixed-gender educational institutions, a circular issued on Monday stated. #give women a choice #stop dictating to women and men.”