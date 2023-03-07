Hindu Students Attacked For Celebrating Holi In Pakistan; 15 Injured

A disturbing incident has come to the fore on the occasion of Holi wherein at least 15 students belonging to the Hindu community were injured after being allegedly attacked by the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) activists on Monday in Punjab University’s new campus in Pakistan’s Lahore.

A number of videos surfaces on social media where Hindu communities were being attacked by the IJT even after the students got permission from the administration for the celebration of Holi.

Meanwhile, an application has also been filed with the police for the registration of a case against the attacker. Some videos also showed security guards with batons beating the students as they try to flee the scene.

Sindh Council General Secretary Kashif Brohi said that the members of the Hindu community and the council had gotten permission from the university administration to organize the Holi celebration.

He said the IJT activists started hurling threats after students had posted invitations for the Holi celebration on their Facebook page.

On Monday morning, the members of the Sindh Council and Hindu community gathered outside PU law College to celebrate the Holi when the IJT activists carrying guns and batons attacked them.

Brohi further added that the students later gathered to protest outside the vice chancellor's office when the security guards came there holding batons and started beating them.

He said the security guards also bundled four to five students into their vans, not allowing them to record their peaceful protest.

On the other hand, IJT spokesperson Ibrahim Shahid said that they did not stop the Hindu community members from celebrating Holi. He further stated that the attackers might have used their name but the IJT will not. The IJT will ensure equality for minority community members to hold their religious events.

A university spokesman said that action would be taken against the students involved in attacking the Hindu students.