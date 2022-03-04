Hotline number issued for evacuated Indians still in Romania

The Indian embassy in Romania has issued a hotline number for Indians who have been evacuated from Ukraine and are still stranded in Romania.
The Indian Embassy in Romania taking to twitter said, "+40 725964976 is the 24x7 hotline number for any Indians evacuated from Ukraine and still in Romania. Please call for any assistance required.”
Earlier on Friday, union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia met Sorin Grindeanu, the Minister of Transport in Romania with the Indian Ambassador to Romania Rahul Shrivastava to apprise him of the status of evacuation operations in the country.
Scindia in a tweet informed that Grindeanu has offered full support to assist in the evacuation process.
Meanwhile, under ‘Operation Ganga’ mission, three more C-17 aircrafts of the Indian Air Force (IAF) returned to the Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying 630 Indian nationals from Ukraine, using airfields in Romania and Hungary.
The Ministry of External Affairs has said that 3,500 persons are expected to be brought back on Friday.
