Hotline number issued for evacuated Indians still in Romania

Earlier on Friday, union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia met Sorin Grindeanu, the Minister of Transport in Romania with the Indian Ambassador to Romania Rahul Shrivastava to apprise him of the status of evacuation operations in the country.

Scindia in a tweet informed that Grindeanu has offered full support to assist in the evacuation process.

Meanwhile, under ‘Operation Ganga’ mission, three more C-17 aircrafts of the Indian Air Force (IAF) returned to the Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying 630 Indian nationals from Ukraine, using airfields in Romania and Hungary.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that 3,500 persons are expected to be brought back on Friday.

