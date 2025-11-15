How Did the Ancient 1,500-Year-Old Chinese Temple Blaze to Ashes?

A fire broke out at the three-storey Wenchang Pavilion within the Yongqing Temple complex on Fenghuang Mountain in Zhangjiagang city, China, on November 12 at around 11:24 am, as per the official report. Dramatic footage showed flames consuming the pavilion from top to bottom, with thick smoke rising and pieces of the roof collapsing.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties occurred and the fire did not spread to surrounding forested areas. Preliminary investigations indicate the blaze was likely caused by a visitor’s improper use of incense and candles. Legal action is expected against those responsible, and additional safety measures will be implemented.

The pavilion, rebuilt in 1993 and completed in 2009, is a modern structure with a reinforced concrete frame and contains no cultural relics. The Yongqing Temple complex itself, though originally established during the Southern Liang dynasty, now consists of modern buildings rebuilt after the original structures were demolished in 1958.

Officials emphasised that the fire did not damage any historic artifacts, and only the pavilion’s concrete frame remained intact. The site is managed by the neighbouring Yongqing Temple, which oversees all temple operations.

In a similar incident, this fire follows previous temple fires in China, including a 2023 blaze at the Shandan Great Buddha Temple in Gansu province, which destroyed several structures, although the replica Buddha statue remained partially intact.

Authorities have assured that investigations are ongoing and stricter fire prevention measures will be enforced at all reconstructed and historic temple sites.

