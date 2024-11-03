Hundreds Rally in Dhaka Against Growing Threats to Hindus in Bangladesh
Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Saturday to demand greater protection for Hindus and other minority groups who have reported experiencing violence and threats since the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The protests were fueled by the growing concerns of minority communities feeling increasingly vulnerable in the wake of Hasina's removal during a student-led uprising in August.
The caretaker government that replaced Hasina, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has publicly acknowledged and condemned the attacks against Hindus. However, officials have indicated that many of these incidents are politically motivated rather than religiously driven, sparking further outrage among minority leaders.
“It’s deeply regrettable that the council of advisors does not acknowledge the sufferings minorities have endured,” said Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, a prominent Hindu civic leader. “I have witnessed the atrocities against them—targeted attacks on their temples, businesses, and homes.”
The protestors have urged the interim government to implement a law aimed at protecting minorities, as well as to guarantee a minimum share of minority representation within government structures. The rising tensions have been exacerbated by the recent filing of sedition charges against 19 individuals who participated in a previous minority rights rally in the port city of Chittagong. This group was accused of disrespecting the national flag by hoisting a saffron flag above it.
“Framing our leaders with false charges, like sedition, has made us skeptical of the government's intentions,” protester Chiranjan Goswami stated, emphasizing the community's distrust.
Hindus constitute the largest minority in predominantly Muslim Bangladesh, accounting for approximately 8% of the population. Reports of violence have also emerged against Sufi shrines, with suspicions pointing towards Islamist groups aiming to suppress alternative expressions of Islam.
Saturday's rally followed a larger demonstration in Chittagong the day prior, where approximately 10,000 people gathered to voice similar concerns. Minority leaders have vowed to continue organizing protests in the coming weeks to advocate for their rights and protection.
In August, Hasina (77), fled to neighboring India as protests swelled across Dhaka, marking a dramatic end to her iron-fisted 15-year rule, which had been marred by accusations of widespread human rights abuses, including the extrajudicial killing of political opponents.
As the situation continues to unfold, the plight of minorities in Bangladesh remains a pressing issue, with activists calling for urgent government action to ensure their safety and rights are upheld.