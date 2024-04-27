"I Can't Breath": Black Man Dies After Being Pinned Down By US Cops

In a chilling echo of George Floyd's tragic death in 2020, Ohio police have released video footage showing the final moments of Frank Tyson, a 53-year-old Black man who died at a local hospital after repeatedly telling officers, "I can't breathe."
The incident took place on April 18 when officers from the Canton Police Department responded to reports of a single-car accident. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle had collided with an electrical pole, and a bystander informed them that the driver, later identified as Frank Tyson, had fled into a nearby tavern, as reported by Reuters.
The 36-minute video begins with officers entering the bar, where an altercation quickly escalates as they attempt to apprehend Tyson. Amidst shouts of "They are trying to kill me" and "Call the sheriff," Tyson is handcuffed and subdued by an officer who reportedly placed his knee on Tyson's back, near his neck, for approximately 30 seconds.
Throughout the ordeal, Tyson can be heard pleading, "I can't breathe. I can't... get off my neck," while an officer repeatedly tells him to "Calm down" and assures him, "You're fine" before eventually standing up.
The footage shows Tyson lying motionless on the floor for approximately six minutes as officers engage with bar patrons. Concerned voices are heard as officers check Tyson's condition, asking, "Is he breathing?" and "Does he have a pulse?"
Eight minutes after Tyson was handcuffed, officers remove the restraints and begin performing CPR. Paramedics arrive on the scene, transporting Tyson to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The exact cause of death remains under investigation.
This incident has reignited memories of George Floyd's tragic encounter with Minneapolis police four years ago. Floyd's death, captured on video and widely circulated, sparked global protests against police brutality and systemic racism in America.
The officers involved in Tyson's case, identified as Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch, have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (OCI).