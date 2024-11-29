"If Bangladesh Destabilised, India Won't Get Away With it", Says BNP Leader Rizvi

Neighbouring India has become unstable while attempting to destabilise Bangladesh in order to create anarchy, Bangladesh Nationalist Party- BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged.

Advertisment

"But if Bangladesh is unstable, you [India] will not be able to get away with it," the senior BNP leader said at an event organised by Chatra Dal this afternoon (28 November) at Rajshahi University.

Addressing the Indian government, Rizvi said, "In order to protect [former premier] Sheikh Hasina, being brought back to the country, is India's South Block trying to break the long-standing tradition of brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims in Bangladesh? I don't know what kind of conspiracy India is involved in our country."

Regarding the arrest of former Iskcon leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, the BNP leader said, "Chinmoy is a Bangladeshi citizen. The court [here] will have him on trial. Why is India so interested in that?"