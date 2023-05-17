Imran Khan Says Police Surrounded His House, Arrest Imminent

In a video message, Khan said, "I am afraid that Pakistan is on the route to destruction. And I fear that if we don't use our brains now then we may reach to the point where we wouldn't be able to collect all the pieces of our nation."

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief further claimed that for almost a year, there is chaos in pakistan and an external force was used in order to prevent him as he is not the right person for the country.

Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 in a corruption case on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He was forcefully arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court where he was present for biometrics before the hearing of a corruption case. Following this, widespread violent protests were reported in the nation by the supporters of the former prime minister.

On May 12, he was granted two weeks protective bail. A division bench of the Islamabad High Court granted bail to the former Pakistan prime minister.